Elva M. (Gallegos) Garcia 1929- 2020 Elva M. Garcia, 90, of Cheyenne passed away November 8, 2020. She was born to the late Bernabe and Isabell Gallegos (Madrid), December 26, 1929, in San Luis Colorado. Elva is survived her children: Linda Hollingsworth (Ed); Susan Barela (Max); Charlene Garcia; and Chris Garcia (Donna). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Dawn Barela; Roman Griego; Kristen Griego; Camille Garcia; great-grandchildren: Andrew Rodriquez, Anthony Rodriquez; Roman (RJ) Griego, and siblings: Henry Gallegos; and Cecilia Chavez. She was preceded in death by siblings: George Rivera; Armando Gallegos; Mary Apodaca; and grandson Tom Hollingsworth. A Private family service will be at a later date.