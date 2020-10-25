Ernest Lane, Sr. 1936- 2020 Ernest T. Lane, Sr., 84, passed away on October 20, 2020, in Snellville, GA. He was a long time resident of Cheyenne and was born on January 12, 1936, in Nashville, TN.



He is survived by his wife, Monica Lane, daughters Sarah (Peaches) Hobson of TN, Shavia and her husband Derrick Martin of TX, LaShay Parker of NC, Sabra Anderson of CA; sons Ernest (Prince) Lane, Jr. and his wife Bonnie, and Brandon Lewis of WY; also siblings Charles Bush of CO, Peggy Southern of WY and Sharon (Tiny) Johnson of OK. Ernest will be sorely missed by all who loved him, including many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Barbara (Doll) Cartwright-Bush of WY.



Ernest was a talented athlete who competed in basketball and bike riding. He coached Special Olympics in basketball, snow skiing and swimming for many years. His love of basketball was unprecedented. He was world-renowned for his lack of patience, not holding back his opinion and a knack for telling it like it is. He always told you the truth, even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. He almost always hid his loving and caring heart.



Ernest's family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff of Home Hospice or Georgia for all their love, support and help during this difficult time.



At Ernest's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, he asked that friends and loved ones take care and love one another as he always loved all of you.



Cremation has taken place.



