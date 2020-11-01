Eugene Thomas Hayes 1932- 2020 Vigil and funeral services for Eugene Thomas "Gene" Hayes, 88, are being held at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Wheatland, Wyoming with Father Tom Kadera and Deacon Terry Archbold, as the celebrants. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the vigil and funeral services will be for immediate family only. Those who cannot attend are welcome to view the services held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/61597189
. Friends are welcome to join the family at the Wheatland Cemetery in Wheatland at 2:30 P.M. for burial services. A celebration of Gene's life with friends and family will be held this summer.
Eugene Thomas "Gene" Hayes passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home in Wheatland, Wyoming.
He was born Sunday, January 3, 1932 to Daniel and Catherine (Long) Hayes in Silver Creek, Nebraska where he was the youngest of five children. He was a graduate of the Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. He was a veteran and served two years in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was a community servant and took pride in supporting the local merchants, supporting local activities, serving on voluntary boards, and promoting Wheatland.
While attending college in Omaha, he met his lovely wife, Phyllis Marie Clare. They were married on September 1, 1956. After graduation they moved to Worland, Wyoming, then to Powell, Wyoming and finally settled in Wheatland in 1970. He worked in the financial service industry for 38 years. His last six years of work were as Clerk/Treasurer for the Town of Wheatland, retiring in 1997.
Following retirement, he and Phyllis enjoyed traveling, social activities, golf, and being with family and friends.
Gene is survived by his five children, John (Tammy), Michelle (Matthew), Patrick (Judy), Michael, Mary Clare (Scott); along with his ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Gene was proceeded in death by his wife, Phyllis Hayes on February 3, 2018; his parents Daniel and Catherine Hayes; sisters Margaret and Mary Ann; and brothers Don and Jerry.
A memorial to the Gene Hayes Memorial Fund, in care of First State Bank, P.O. Box 216, Wheatland, Wyoming 82201 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
