Evelyn Grace Langer 2020- 2020 Evelyn Grace Langer of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away July 10, 2020.
Evelyn is survived by her parents, Trevor Langer and Emily Irwin; sisters, Alexis and Callie Irwin; grandparents, Larry and Vicki Langer, Rita Stauffer, and Jeff and Tammie Fago; great-grandmother, Marilyn Fago; aunts and uncles, Chad and Jennifer Langer, Dean Langer, Kerry Riccardo, Megan Langer, Shaun Peterson, Justin and Nicole Ernst, Kristin Fago, Molly Carr, Mallory Carr and Ryan Stewart; and numerous cousins.
She is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Donald Fago, Theodore and Grace Burnstad, Edward and Sue Langer, and Lloyd and Rose Stauffer.
Services will be private. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
We loved you every second of your life, and we will love you every second of ours.
