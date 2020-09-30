Fanny Lucille Williams 1932- 2020 Fanny Lucille Williams was called to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She had suffered with Alzheimer's Disease for the past 10 years and succumbed to a major Stroke.



Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Eugene Leon Williams. They leave behind 4 children, James, Roy, Sally and Cindy; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.



Lucille and Leon were avid Square Dancers for many, many years, and enjoyed traveling to Arizona and Nevada in later years.



A family gathering will take place at the Saratoga Cemetery Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on October 3, 2020.



