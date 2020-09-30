1/1
Fanny Lucille Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fanny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fanny Lucille Williams 1932- 2020 Fanny Lucille Williams was called to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She had suffered with Alzheimer's Disease for the past 10 years and succumbed to a major Stroke.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Eugene Leon Williams. They leave behind 4 children, James, Roy, Sally and Cindy; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Lucille and Leon were avid Square Dancers for many, many years, and enjoyed traveling to Arizona and Nevada in later years.

A family gathering will take place at the Saratoga Cemetery Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on October 3, 2020.

Go to www.montgomerystryker to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved