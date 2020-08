Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank S. Garcia 1934- 2020 Frank passed surrounded by his loving family. Rosary & Mass Service to be held Saturday Aug. 29th at 10:00am in St.Mary's Cathedral, masks are required. A potluck will be held after services in Holliday Park by the Big Boy Steam Engine.



