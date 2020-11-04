Gary J. Andersen 1955- 2020 Gary J. Andersen, 65, of Cheyenne passed away Thursday, October 29th, 2020 in Wheatland.
He was born July 10, 1955 in Aurora, Colorado to Albert and Virginia Andersen. He owned and operated Andersen Mobile Home Repair starting it with his father, and continuing it with his son, Chase. He was a long-time member of Cheyenne Rods and Customs and Julesburg Dragstrip, where he raced and was the pit crew for his daughter, Jordyn and his son, Chase.
He is survived by his children, Chase Andersen (Sarah Golding) of Cheyenne and Jordyn Andersen of Cheyenne; granddaughter, RaeLee Andersen; sisters, Janice (Van) Gray of Burns, WY, Debra (Monty) Rogers of Ree Heights, SD and Linda Andersen of Cheyenne. He also left behind numerous nieces and nephews; his former spouse, Debra Sullivan of Cheyenne; the Preston family; former spouse, Melissa Tyson of Hemphill, TX; and stepdaughter, Megan Smith.
Gary was predeceased by his father and mother, Albert and Virginia.
Gary Andersen had a life most would dream of; owning numerous classic cars, drag racing, cattle ranching, and still had plenty of spare time to visit family and friends. He built his first car at 14 years old, and he had a passion for working hard. Those who were blessed to know him had a faithful friend. His family knew him as the gentle giant, the rock and glue holding everyone together. He loved being a father and grandfather and he was immensely proud of his children.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be at 12:30 p.m., Thursday at Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 E. 8th Ave. Cheyenne, WY.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
.
Memorial contributions may be made to Julesburg Dragstrip or Cheyenne Animal Shelter.