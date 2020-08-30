Gary Richard Haefele 1942- 2020 HAEFELE, Gary Richard July 2, 1942-February 21,2020 loyal husband of Debra (Jenson). Predeceased by father Meredith (Bill) and mother Elvie of Cheyenne Wyoming. Marriage to Linda (Sturges)Hill gave him two sons, the pride of his life, Richard (Molly) and Christopher. Daughter in Law, Kara. Gary, known as "Pops" was above all passionate and proud of his 13 grandchildren, Brendan, Nathan, Sara, Connor, Caden, Molly, Emily, Joseph, Daniel, Claire, Colton, Abby, Chase, great grandson, Tristan, as well as the innumerable kids he mentored through his years of coaching in soccer, lacrosse and boy scouts. He is also survived by siblings James (Estelle) and Meridee (Dick) Mason all of Cheyenne, and nieces Stacey Haefele and Kimber Good.
Gary was a successful petroleum engineer, that took him around the world numerous times, having received his degree from the University of Wyoming, and MBA from the University Perth, Australia. His acute love of life included sports in every venue, all tones of music, and observing the beauty of nature, through hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and love of America. Pops was a man who'll be remembered for his independent spirit, strength, loyalty and firm faith in God.
Funeral services will be graveside Sat, Sept.5, 2020. Celebration of Life at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 723 Storey Blvd., Cheyenne, Wyoming at 1pm. Refreshments will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to Samaritans Purse/ Heal Our Patriots Program. (www.samaritanspurse.org
)