George Lee Walker II
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Lee Walker II 1980- 2020 George Lee Walker, II, age 40, of Castle Rock, Colorado, passed away May 18, 2020. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on February 21, 1980. George graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1998 and joined the Army that same year. In 2001, he deployed with the 10th Mountain Division, 222nd Infantry, to Bosnia as part of the U.N. SFOR Peacekeepers. In 2003, George deployed to Kuwait and Iraq with the 4th ID 1/8th Infantry. He earned his Combat Infantry Badge and was awarded the Bronze Star. After being discharged in 2007, he worked a two-year apprenticeship while earning his E.L.P.O. Certification as a Natural Balance Farrier. He started George Walker Horseshoeing and worked throughout Colorado. George had many hobbies including fishing, playing drums, and metallurgy. He is survived by his Father and Mother, Herb and Janice Walker, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and his three beloved dachshunds. George is also survived by his many friends whom he considered family. His Celebration of Life will be announced on George's Facebook page as will details for a "go-fund me" to assist the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue organization, horse rescue ranch or directly to the family via "go-fund me".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel
407 Jerry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80104
3036883191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved