George Lee Walker II 1980- 2020 George Lee Walker, II, age 40, of Castle Rock, Colorado, passed away May 18, 2020. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on February 21, 1980. George graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1998 and joined the Army that same year. In 2001, he deployed with the 10th Mountain Division, 222nd Infantry, to Bosnia as part of the U.N. SFOR Peacekeepers. In 2003, George deployed to Kuwait and Iraq with the 4th ID 1/8th Infantry. He earned his Combat Infantry Badge and was awarded the Bronze Star. After being discharged in 2007, he worked a two-year apprenticeship while earning his E.L.P.O. Certification as a Natural Balance Farrier. He started George Walker Horseshoeing and worked throughout Colorado. George had many hobbies including fishing, playing drums, and metallurgy. He is survived by his Father and Mother, Herb and Janice Walker, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and his three beloved dachshunds. George is also survived by his many friends whom he considered family. His Celebration of Life will be announced on George's Facebook page as will details for a "go-fund me" to assist the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue organization, horse rescue ranch or directly to the family via "go-fund me".