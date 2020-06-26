George Lee Walker
George Lee Walker 1980- 2020

George Walker, II, age 40 of Castle Rock, Colorado passed away May 18, 2020. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on February 21, 1980. George graduated from Cheyenne Central in 1998 and joined the Army the same year. In 2001, he deployed with the 10th Mountain Division, 222nd Infantry, to Bosnia as part of the the U.N. SFOR Peacekeepers. In 2003, George deployed to Kuwait and Iraq with the 4th ID 1/8th Infantry. He earned his Combat Infantry Badge and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was discharged in 2007. George went on to become a Natural Balance Farrier. George is survived by his father and mother, Herb and Janice Walker of Cheyenne, Wyoming and he is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends he considered family. George is also survived by his 3 beloved dachshunds. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 27th at Little America from 1-4, with Military Honors at 2pm. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
