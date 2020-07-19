George T. Hain 1938- 2020 George T. Hain, 81, of La Ventana, Mexico, formerly of Cheyenne, completed his journey on earth, June 24, 2020. George started his adventure on July 16, 1938, in Chicago, IL, as the youngest of seven siblings, earning the title of youngest as his twin sister entered the world first.



George's passion for the outdoors grew in his youth as a Boy Scout. He was one of the first to become an Eagle Scout in the state of Illinois. He met the love of his life, Sandra (Sandy) Hill, at a soda fountain, while he was working for Culligan Soft Water. They moved to Rochester, MN, where their first daughter, Lisa was born. Upon moving to Laramie, WY, they opened their own Culligan dealership and built a thriving business. The family also grew with the addition of Mark, Valerie and Wendy



George was always active in the community having served as President of the Jaycees, President of the Wyoming Junior Miss Program and also ran for Albany County Commissioner in 1975.



He sold his business and moved his family to Cheyenne, WY, in 1976, to build and operate 5 Burger King franchises throughout the years. Everyone remembers the song, "Hold the Pickle, Hold the Lettuce...." Not only did George and Sandy build the restaurants, but they built extended families as well. His generosity knew no boundaries as he sponsored scholarships, helping with school trips including the Cheyenne Central HS Symphony Orchestra travel to Europe.



After completing the challenge of Burger King, the calling of the great outdoors beckoned him. He explored the planet and finally landed in his own little paradise, on the beaches of the Sea of Cortez. He was able to live out his dream of living on the water, exploring, riding his bike, having coffee with friends, and living under the palm trees and warm sandy beaches of La Ventana.



He leaves behind his children, Lisa (Wayne Herman) Milster, Mark (Melanie) Hain, Valerie (Bob) Burmester and Wendy Hain; grandchildren Tara Vreeland, Ryan (Celia) Vreeland, Spencer Burmester, Blakeley Burmester and Grace Hain; great-grandchildren Owen and Grant Vreeland.



He is preceded in death by his former wife, Sandy, parents and siblings.



