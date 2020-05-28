Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Marie Richards


1958 - 2020
Georgia Marie Richards Obituary
Georgia Marie Richards 1958- 2020 Georgia Marie Richards July 14, 1958 - May 22, 2020

No words can express the profound sorrow and loss we feel as we announce the passing of our sister and friend Georgia Marie Richards.

Georgia was born in Fort Collins, Colorado on Monday, July 14, 1958 and lived in Colorado Springs and Florence, Colorado. She started creating her own family with a husband and kids and continued the path our God set out for her. Georgia had a passionate intense soul...free spirited and strong willed. She had strong convictions of her choices and rarely backed down from them.

She gave her time through a variety of occupations but seemed to find enjoyment in the highway construction work the most. After arriving to Cheyenne in 1987 from Colorado, she relished in serving breakfast burritos with her Mom. She adored her mother and was a loyal sister to her siblings.

This girl found immense joy in the Denver Broncos. Go Broncos! She found excitement in paranormal TV programming, scary movies, listening and singing along to classic rock, watching professional fighting/boxing and Bull riding. She was fun to be with and made friends easily. Her friend Betty Nelson considered Georgia her best friend and said "she was a True Soldier and she never gave up a fight." She will be missed greatly.

Georgia passed away on the exact same day as her brother, Jim, 4 years prior in 2016.

She is preceded in death by Frank Mares, Viola Mares, brothers Chris Mares, Jim Mares, Marco Mares and pets: Zeus, Silver Sabrina and Junior.

She is survived by her lifelong friend Richard Armstrong, her brother Steve Mares, sisters Lisa Mares and Rita Mares and her biological children; Jeff Mares, Tiann Richards and Megan Richards. And pet: Smokey (Bokey)

Georgia will be laid to rest with her mom and brother at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins, Colorado. Funeral arrangements (cremation by Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel) & Celebration of Georgia's Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from May 28 to May 29, 2020
