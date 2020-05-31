Gerald Patrick Barkell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Patrick Barkell 1957- 2020 Gerald Patrick Barkell, 62, of Lodgepole, Nebraska passed away on May 11, 2020 from complications of cancer.

Gerald was born to Larry and Joyce Barkell on November 23, 1957 in Kimball, Nebraska. He lived most of his life in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming and most recently in Lodgepole, Nebraska.

Gerald is survived by his parents, Larry and Joyce Barkell, brother Wade (Liz), sister Lynn (Steve), his children; Trisha, Katie, Ruger, Tanner, his partner Summer Mardis, 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, two uncles (Mel and Jim), one aunt (Janet), and one nephew (Jeff).

He was preceded in death by infant daughter Amber Nicole.

Gerald, or JR, as many knew him by, never met a stranger that stayed a stranger for long and will be remembered for his mechanical abilities as he could fix anything. His passion was participating in tractor pulls. He was a member of the Platte Valley Truck and Tractor Pullers for which he dedicated much of his time in the summer. At the time of his death, he was a truck driver for KRZ Trucking.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up at Points West Bank (308-875-2215) under the Gerald Barkell Memorial.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved