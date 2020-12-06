Gisela Settlers McCurdy 1935- 2020 Gisela Settlers McCurdy, 84, passed away in Cheyenne on November 28, 2020.She was born to Johann and Gertrud Roettgen on November 29, 1935 in Bonn, Germany. Gisela moved to the United States in 1960 and became a proud American citizen in January 1968. Gisela loved being an American and loved America, living life at its fullest. Gisela touched the hearts of many and had countless friendships. Gisela loved all of God's creatures and the beauty of Wyoming, loved fishing the lakes and her beloved Platte River. In earlier years, Gisela loved art and enjoyed painting, drawing, and pastels. Gisela loved music, having taught herself to play the guitar and loved to dance. Gisela retired from the State of Wyoming with 25 years of dedicated service as a Senior Offset Printer on June 20, 1995. Gisela was a long-time member of American Legion Post 6 Auxiliary and AMVETS Post 10 Auxiliary.Gisela married the love of her life - her soul mate, Timothy McCurdy on February 17, 2006. Gisela is survived by her sister, Helga (Paul) Krutwig and niece Marina Krutwig of St. Augustine, Germany; her devoted husband, Timothy McCurdy; her sons, Richard (Jamie) Kaltenbach and Jay (Donna) Kaltenbach; daughter, Gwen Van Court; and her grandchildren, Emily Kaltenbach, Nathan McKnight, Jake Kaltenbach, Audrey Horowitz, Sally Kaltenbach, and Petra Van Court; and great grandson Corbin McKnight.Gisela was preceded in death by her father and mother, Johann and Gertrud Roettgen.