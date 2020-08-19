1/1
Glenda P. Dilbeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda P. Dilbeck 1955- 2020 Glenda P Dilbeck, 64, of Cheyenne passed away August 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born November 14, 1955 in Pine Bluffs, Arkansas to Elmer and Pearline (Gaddy) Dodd. She had many interests including cross-stitching, Facebook and her beloved cats.

She is survived by her children, Kris Gisse of Cheyenne, Charles R. Hill of Spring, TX and Michael C. Dilbeck of Cheyenne; brother, Brian R. Dodd; grandchildren, Olivia Nicole Brashear and Gavin Scott Gisse; greatgrandson, Orion Scott Brashear.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

An informal gathering will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday in the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Reception Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved