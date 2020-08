Glenda P. Dilbeck 1955- 2020 Glenda P Dilbeck, 64, of Cheyenne passed away August 15, 2020 at her home.She was born November 14, 1955 in Pine Bluffs, Arkansas to Elmer and Pearline (Gaddy) Dodd. She had many interests including cross-stitching, Facebook and her beloved cats.She is survived by her children, Kris Gisse of Cheyenne, Charles R. Hill of Spring, TX and Michael C. Dilbeck of Cheyenne; brother, Brian R. Dodd; grandchildren, Olivia Nicole Brashear and Gavin Scott Gisse; greatgrandson, Orion Scott Brashear.She was preceded in death by her parents.An informal gathering will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday in the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Reception Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com