Glenda P. Dilbeck 1955- 2020 Glenda P Dilbeck, 64, of Cheyenne passed away August 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born November 14, 1955 in Pine Bluffs, Arkansas to Elmer and Pearline (Gaddy) Dodd. She had many interests including cross-stitching, Facebook and her beloved cats.
She is survived by her children, Kris Gisse of Cheyenne, Charles R. Hill of Spring, TX and Michael C. Dilbeck of Cheyenne; brother, Brian R. Dodd; grandchildren, Olivia Nicole Brashear and Gavin Scott Gisse; greatgrandson, Orion Scott Brashear.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
An informal gathering will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday in the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Reception Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com
.