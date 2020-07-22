Glenn Raymond Vosler 1930- 2020 Glenn Raymond Vosler, 90, of Cheyenne, passed away on February 28th at Life Care Center of Cheyenne. Glenn was born on January 15, 1930, in Cheyenne. He was the 8th of 15 children, born to Floyd and Valborg Vosler.Glenn graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1948, where he was a Golden Gloves Boxer. He joined the U.S. Navy and served in both World War II and Korean War. He married Sue Lyon in 1955, they had six children, Mike (Ranea), Scott (Lynn), Dottie (Gaylon) Buckley, Todd (Charlyne), Valree (Bill) Lopez and Cecil (Beth). Following his divorce Glenn married Maxine Allen in 1976.Glenn is survived by his six children and his siblings, Betty Stoner, Norma Cooper, Richard Vosler, Dale Vosler, Virginia Baird; ten grandchildren; Aaron Vosler, Brett Vosler, Austin Vosler, Sean Buckley, Stacey (Mark) Brown, Kylie Vosler, Kelsey (Josh) Todd, Brandon Buckley, Shaylee Lopez, Rylee Lopez and five great-grandchildren; Mary Grace and Jonathon Vosler and Beau, Blake, and Blaire Brown.Memorial Service will be held on Saturday,July 25 at Wiederspahn-Radomksy Chapel.