Harold Lee (Toby) Miskimins 1925- 2020 Harold Lee "Toby" Miskimins passed away on August 2nd in Cheyenne, WY at the age of 95. He was born July 12, 1925 in La Grange, WY to Harold and Bess Miskimins. He graduated from La Grange High School in 1944. He married Frances Harper in 1958. Fran passed away in 2008. In 2012, he married Sylvia Hall Ross.
Toby was a fireman and Assistant Chief for the Cheyenne Fire Department for 23 years. Upon retirement from the Fire Department he then became the Laramie County Fire Warden and Laramie County Water Commissioner for 18 years. One of his many achievements was winning the Wild Horse Race at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1949. He enjoyed "snow birding" in Arizona. He was a member of the Cheyenne Airport Golf Club and was a 40-gallon blood donor.
Toby is survived by his wife, Sylvia; son, Brad (wife Marie); grandson, Troy (wife Carrie) and his beloved caregiver Dianne Sims. He is also survived by two nieces, Diane Sansone and Renee Barrise and one nephew, Monte Buffington. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances, his daughter, Pam; his sisters Carma Sansone and Carol Buffington and nephews, Michael and Dennis Buffington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cheyenne's Salvation Army, Shriners Hospitals for Children
, or Cheyenne Airport Golf Course youth scholarships. No services are scheduled at this time.