Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Harry's life story with friends and family

Share Harry's life story with friends and family





A Loving Husband , Father, Grandfather and Friend.





1942- 2020 Harry Gene Ledford, 78, of Wills Point died November 9. Born in Orlando Florida. Grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Moved to Will Point Texas in 1997.A Loving Husband , Father, Grandfather and Friend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store