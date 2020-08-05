Hazel Thomas 1942- 2020 Mary E. "Hazel" Thomas, 78, passed away August 1, 2020.She was born June 9, 1942 in Shadydale, Georgia to Caper and Elizabeth Ross.Hazel was a bar manager at the American Legion Post #6 where she was a member and was also a member of the Eastern Star.Hazel is survived by her children, Orlando Cedric Boatner of Denver, Charles Anthony Boatner of Los Angeles, Sherry Caldwell-Hawkins of Atlanta, and Jamie D. Boatner of San Francisco; three brothers, Willie Bullard, Donald Ross and Jeffrey Norwood; and two grandchildren, Myeshea and Marcus Caldwell of Atlanta.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John W. Thomas Sr., a daughter Jacqueline Boatner; and a brother, Caper June Ross.Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to noon.Services will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on Friday at 2:00 p.m.