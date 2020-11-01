1/1
Helen Maxine Campbell
1918 - 2020
Helen Maxine Campbell 1918- 2020 Helen Maxine (Kurth) Campbell, 102, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020, at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY.

Maxine was born in Bridgewater, South Dakota, on March 12, 1918, attended high school in Belvidere, South Dakota, and proudly served in the Woman's Army Corps from 1943-1945. Maxine retired from Federal Civil Service in 1975 and was then employed for 10 additional years as a legal secretary in Cheyenne. Maxine loved her country, she was a loyal American and a loyal friend.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley L. Campbell, in 1983.

Maxine was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cheyenne. She will be laid to rest in Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Rapid City, South Dakota next to her family.

Donations in Maxine's memory may be made to Davis Hospice, Trinity Lutheran Church and School, or a charity of your choice.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
