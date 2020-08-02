Henry A. "Hank" Snider 1950- 2020 Henry A. "Hank" Snider, 69, of Cheyenne passed away July 29, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center.
He was born September 23, 1950 in West Virginia. He married Diane Schmidt Keiper on July 25, 2004 in Cheyenne. During his life, he was an electrician, he worked in a marble factory, oil fields, truck driver and at Lowe's Distribution Center.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Snider of Cheyenne; daughters, Jessica and Sabrina Snider of Cheyenne; granddaughter, Aaliyah; step-children, Troy (Vanessa) Keiper of Cheyenne and Bradley (Emily) Keiper of Laramie; step-grandchildren, James, Dylan, Joshua, Jacob, Sam, Phoebe, Briana and Chelsea; step-great-grandchild, Gunner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ethel Snider, an infant brother and a step-daughter, Debra Ann Lambert.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
.