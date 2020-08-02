1/1
Henry A. "Hank" Snider
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry A. "Hank" Snider 1950- 2020 Henry A. "Hank" Snider, 69, of Cheyenne passed away July 29, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center.

He was born September 23, 1950 in West Virginia. He married Diane Schmidt Keiper on July 25, 2004 in Cheyenne. During his life, he was an electrician, he worked in a marble factory, oil fields, truck driver and at Lowe's Distribution Center.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Snider of Cheyenne; daughters, Jessica and Sabrina Snider of Cheyenne; granddaughter, Aaliyah; step-children, Troy (Vanessa) Keiper of Cheyenne and Bradley (Emily) Keiper of Laramie; step-grandchildren, James, Dylan, Joshua, Jacob, Sam, Phoebe, Briana and Chelsea; step-great-grandchild, Gunner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ethel Snider, an infant brother and a step-daughter, Debra Ann Lambert.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved