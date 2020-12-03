1/1
Howard John Lenhardt
1940 - 2020
Howard John Lenhardt 1940- 2020 Howard J. Lenhardt, 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away November 27, 2020 at his home.

Howard was born July 5, 1940 in Loveland, Colorado. He was the son of the late John and Marie (Krenning) Lenhardt. The family later moved to Cheyenne. He graduated from Cheyenne High School with the Class of 1959

Howard joined the Air National Guard in 1962 and was employed there until his retirement.

Howard married Nancy K. Lenhardt on September 8, 1963 in Cheyenne. They divorced in 1995, had two sons, William Howard of Cheyenne and Robert Sean of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He married Mary Jane Reed in 1995.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Melvin Lenhardt, and a brother in-law, Fred Parker. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; stepsons, Tim (Alina) Reed of Cheyenne and Tom Reed of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Nancy Lenhardt and sons, William and Sean (Melissa) Lenhardt; sisters, Shirley (Joe) Hubka and Lavon Parker, both of Cheyenne, sister in-law, Janice Lenhardt; five grandchildren, Kayla and Alyssa Lenhardt of Cheyenne, Abbegail Lenhardt and Casey Brady of Minneapolis, Cassady (Derrick) Thomas of Kansas City, Missouri; five step grandchildren; two great grandchildren, Bentley Dean Kelly of Cheyenne and Theodore Thomas of Kansas City, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to The Wyoming Parkinson Project at the University of Wyoming.

Services will be Friday December 4th at 2pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel and iInterment will follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Expressions of care sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
02:00 PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
