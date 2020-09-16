1/1
Ida Madrid
Ida (Vigil) Madrid 1928- 2020 Ida (Vigil) Madrid, 92, of Colorado Springs, Colorado died peacefully on September 10, 2020 in Colorado Springs.

She was born on June 19, 1928 in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Mrs. Madrid enjoyed going to casinos, cooking, dancing, camping, fishing and most of all spoiling grandkids and being with family.

She is survived by her children, Abe A. Madrid (Evelyn) of Meridian, Idaho, and Vicki S. Medina (James) of Colorado Springs; a sister, Delcy Moulder of Saratoga, Wyoming; a brother Robert Roybal (Viola) of Rawlins, WY; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Mrs. Madrid was preceded in death by her husband, Abel Madrid; sons, Kenneth and Mose Madrid; granddaughter Shelly Madrid; sisters, Rose Borstad; Dorothy Garcia, and Martha Vance; parents, Moises and Eufemia Vigil

Private family services will be held at St. Mary's Cathedral.

To view a webcast of the service please visit https://www.facebook.com/irobertson689/posts/10219856807745258

Please send flowers to Mt. St. Francis Nursing Center, 7550 Assisi Heights, C.Springs, CO 80919





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
