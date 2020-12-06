1/1
Isadore Lee Montoya
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isadore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isadore Lee Montoya 1931- 2020 Leo, who was a grandpa, dad, husband and a wonderful, hardworking, honest man, passed December 4, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center, in Cheyenne. He will be missed by his family everyday day and will be in their memories forever. Leo was a dedicated family man and spent his retirement years traveling with his beloved wife Dora until they finally bought a home in Fort Collins Colorado. Leo retired from civil service working for over 30 years at Warren Air Force Base. He was also a Korean War Veteran and served in the United States Army. Leo spent his time laughing and joking with his grandsons who cherished him dearly. Leo is survived by his wife Dora, two daughters Nancy McCann and Naomi Griffith and four grandsons, Cale McCann, Cody McCann, Curtis McCann and Leo Griffith. Leo is also survived by one remaining brother, Robert Montoya from Casper and a large extended family. Leo's parents, Isadore Sr. and Josephine and many brothers preceded him in death.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved