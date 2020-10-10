1/1
Jacob Jesse McPherson
Jacob Jesse McPherson 1989- 2020 Jacob Jesse McPherson, 31, passed away on September 4, 2020 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Jake was born April 28, 1989 in Steamboat Springs to Joseph McPherson and Julianne McPherson (Moody).

He is survived by his mother; Julie Moody of Cheyenne, Wyoming, sister; Jessica Moody, her husband Nima Azarbehi, two nieces, and one nephew of Arizona, uncle; David McPherson of Colorado, uncle; Tom McPherson, aunt; Sue Glaven, aunt; Pat Muirhead of Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph McPherson.

Memorial to be held at 2:00 pm on October 17, 2020 at the home of friends Joseph and Beverly Campbell in Cheyenne, Wyoming. If you would like to attend, please call 307-421-1737.

In honor of Jakes memory, donations can be made to Routt County Humane Society, PO Box 772080, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. We will miss you Wu.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
