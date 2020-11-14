1/1
Jacqueline Louise Terrell
1945 - 2020
Jacqueline Louise (Conner) Terrell 1945- 2020 Jacqueline Louise Terrell, 75, of Cheyenne, died on November 11, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born on May 24, 1945 in Cheyenne.

Jackie retired as a clerk from the Laramie County Assessor's office, she was member of the First United Methodist Church, PEO, volunteered at CRMC cancer center, loved attending the Civic Center events and travel, especially Hawaii, reading and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Chris Hout (Donna); sister, Katie Barbour (Jay); brothers, Bill Conner (Kim) and John Conner (Linda); 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Doris Conner; 1 sister Hazel Sombrio; and husband, Charlie Terrell.

Services will be Monday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

To view a live webcast of the services, please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Davis Hospice Center of Cheyenne.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
