Jake David Cordova 1938- 2020 Jake Cordova, 82 of Cheyenne, passed September 29th in Cheyenne. Jake was born in Garcia Colorado on April 28th, 1938.
Jake proudly served in the United Stated Marine Corp and discharged in 1956. Jake returned home to marry his wife of 61 years, Nora Lee Cordova, on September 12th, 1959 in Rock Springs Wyoming.
Jake was known for his hard and honest work ethic. Started construction work in Ogden Utah and then moving to Rock Springs in 1968, where he worked and managed the family bar business until the mid-80's. He continued his work for the City of Rock Springs in multiple capacities. Jake and Nora enjoyed their retirement years in Cheyenne
He is survived by his wife Nora Cordova; son David Cordova; daughters Cindy Ramsey (Mark), Cathy Haston, and Jeannette Cordova; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to alz.org