James F. "Jim" Wells 1946- 2020 James "Jim" Frank Wells, 74, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer.Jim was born Jan 9, 1946 in Stapleton, NE to farmers Glenn and Zola C. Wells.Jim had a deep love for drag racing and he passed that love on to his pride and joy, his son Dan. They spent many years together at various drag strips and most importantly every July they went to the Mile High Nationals together.The only thing Jim loved more than racing was spending time with his little motor scooter, his grandson Asher.Jim leaves behind his only child, Dan (Brittney) Wells, his grandson Asher and a sister, Mardelle Espinoza. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Charmaine Johanson and an infant grandson, Ayden.A Memorial Service and military honors will take place Friday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A reception at the The Gathering Place, 1900 E. 21st St., will immediately follow.