James Joseph Nelson 1971- 2020 James J. Nelson September 12, 1971 - November 21, 2020



James Joseph Nelson, formerly of Cheyenne, now of Casa Grande, AZ, passed away on November 21st after courageously battling pancreatitis and related issues for nearly 10 years.



James "JJ" was born and raised in Cheyenne, living there for most of his life, then relocated to Casa Grande, AZ earlier this year to get out of the cold Wyoming Winter and be treated at Mayo Clinic. He was very happy in AZ, enjoying the wildlife, food, sports and even the heat.



He loved to hunt, fish and camp and did so in various places throughout Wyoming, Colorado, and many other places, including Africa, with his brother, Dad, beloved Grandpa Nelson and later, his sons and "daughter", Tymberly. Since he'd moved to AZ, he was looking forward to exploring AZ mountains and lakes as his health permitted.



For many years, he followed in his Dad's footsteps in the art and collectibles business. . He had a keen eye, inquisitive and quick mind and loved the Native American culture and history. He always felt he'd been born "too late", that he should have lived back in the Cowboy and Indian eras. This passion enabled him to be successful in these areas of business until he was forced to retire for health reasons.



Jay never met a stranger. He loved to meet new people and exchange stories. Jay was a loving son, grandson, brother, Father, partner, nephew, uncle, Grandpa and true friend.



He is survived by Angie Troiani, partner of over 16 years, her daughter, Tymberly (Mike) and grandson Wesley. He is also survived by three sons, James (Haley), Justin and Jeremiah, one brother, Robert Todd (Heidi) and one sister, Vicki (Shawn), as well as his Mother, Lura Crawford (Harry) and his Father, Robert Nelson (Charla). He also leaves behind his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Winborn, 2 aunts, Gail (Jim) Johnson and Beth Nelson, 2 uncles, Terry (Ruth) Winborn and Bill Nelson, "uncle" Bashir Kahn, 2 nephews (Hunter and Colton) and 4 nieces (Madyssen, McKayla, Andra & Allie)



Cremation has taken place at Heritage Funeral Home in AZ. A private family service and celebration of life is planned for Summer, 2021.



I've finished life's chores assigned to me,



So put me on a boat headed out to sea.



Please send along my fishing pole



For I've been invited to the fishin' hole.



Where every day is a day to fish,



To fill your heart with every wish.



Don't worry, or feel sad for me,



I'm fishin' with the Master of the sea.



We will miss each other for awhile,



But you will come and bring your smile.



That won't be long you will see,



Till we're together you and me.



To all of those that think of me,



Be happy as I go out to sea.



If others wonder why I'm missin'



Just tell 'em I've gone fishin'



Dalmar Pepper



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store