James LeRoy Brown
James LeRoy Brown 1927- 2020 Mr. James L. Brown, 92, of Wheatland, Wyoming, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Platte County Legacy Home, Wheatland, Wyoming. He was born on Tuesday, August 9, 1927, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the son of the late Ira J. and Mary L. (Rummel) Brown.

Jim married Alice Clark and they were later divorced. Jim married the love of his life, Shirley L. (Woody) Allison, on August 2, 1974, in Wheatland.

For many years Jim worked as a superintendent for Reiman Construction until an accident caused him to take early retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and walking the hills looking for antlers. He was very creative with the antlers by making lamps, chandeliers, picture frames and many other items. Jim will always be remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand.

Jim is survived by his children, Jimmy Ray (Laura) of Cody, Barbie Thompson of Oregon, Randy (Lynelle) Brown of Wheatland, Sandi Levi of Colorado, Amy Holcomb (Jeff) of Casper, Wyoming, and Mona (Ed) McAuley of Wheatland. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; daughter, Beverly J. Lopez; sons, Terry L. Brown and infant son, Daniel "Skipper" Brown; sisters, Barbara Otto, Elaine Ungericht, Maxine Keefe, and Shirley Harman; and brothers, Nile, Don, Mickey and Dwight.

No services will be held.

The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
