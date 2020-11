Or Copy this URL to Share

1967- 2020 James W. McPherson, 53, of Lakewood CO died November 14. James W. McPherson 1967-2020 James W. McPherson, 53, of Lakewood CO died on November 14. He was born on October 1, 1967 in Shawnee-Mission Kansas but he was raised in Cheyenne. There will be no service but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



