Jan Cline
Jan Cline 1953- 2020 Jan (Jeannette) E. Cline, passed away unexpectedly in Albuquerque, NM on Monday, August 24th 2020 at the age of 66.

Jan was born to parents Robert and Caroline Cline on November 20th, 1953 in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was an avid learner, free spirit, and had a huge heart. She was a friend to everyone from the moment she met them. She thrived while helping others and was always there to provide a hug.

Jan is survived by her daughter, Danie Capps (Joe); grandchildren Elora and Logan Capps, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Caroline, her nephew Matthew Cline, and her brother Norman Cline.

Cremation has taken place, a memorial will be held at a later date in Cheyenne, WY. The family is grateful for the condolences, but wishes for donations to be made to www.comeashelter.org or www.peakwellnesscenter.org

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
