Janice Kay Troutman
Janice Kay (Davis) Troutman 1952- 2020 Janice Kay Troutman, age 68 of Cheyenne passed away peacefully June 19th at the UC Medical Hospital. She fought courageously but lost a difficult battle to lung cancer. Jan was born April 24th 1952 to Thomas and Ella Jean Davis. Jan grew up in Horse Creek and the Cheyenne area. She worked in grocery retail as a cashier. Jan married Ron Troutman and raised two daughters. Ron and Jan were happily married for 47 years. She was his angel. Jan enjoyed a simple life and loved to plant flowers. She was the rock of the family and will be greatly missed.

Preceding her death were her parents, her grandparents Bill Cross and Evelyn Cross, her sister Joyce Sanchez and other extended family members.

Surviving family include her husband Ron Troutman, their two daughters Rena Troutman and Crystal Emig. Her grandchildren, Anna Warner, Jasmine Frazier, Dillon Riggans and Austin Riggans. Her two great grandchildren, Elaine Riggans and Brooks Riggans. Her Aunt, Sandy Stallock, her cousins Bobby, Jim and Lori Stallock, members of the Cross family, spouses and friends.

A private family gathering will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
