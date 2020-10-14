Jared James Nuhn 1971- 2020 Jared James Nuhn, 49, of Cheyenne, passed away September 29 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born January 19, 1971, in Rapid City, South Dakota to George and Karen (Brammer) Nuhn.Jared began his life on the Nuhn Ranch in Alzada, Montana then came to Cheyenne with his family. He graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1989. After graduation he found a career in Geology, where he became a driller for WYDOT.He is survived by his parents; brother, Cory (Katrina) Nuhn; nephews, Tyler and Kyle all from Encampment, WY and friend, Danyell Hadfield.Jared is preceded by his grandparents.Family Celebration of Jared will be held at the Nuhn Ranch, in Alzada, Montana, at a later date.In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzada Community Club.