1/1
Jared James Nuhn
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jared's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jared James Nuhn 1971- 2020 Jared James Nuhn, 49, of Cheyenne, passed away September 29 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born January 19, 1971, in Rapid City, South Dakota to George and Karen (Brammer) Nuhn.

Jared began his life on the Nuhn Ranch in Alzada, Montana then came to Cheyenne with his family. He graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1989. After graduation he found a career in Geology, where he became a driller for WYDOT.

He is survived by his parents; brother, Cory (Katrina) Nuhn; nephews, Tyler and Kyle all from Encampment, WY and friend, Danyell Hadfield.

Jared is preceded by his grandparents.

Family Celebration of Jared will be held at the Nuhn Ranch, in Alzada, Montana, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzada Community Club.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved