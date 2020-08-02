1/1
Jason S. Pennock
1971 - 2020
Jason S. Pennock 1971- 2020 Jason S. Pennock, 48, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away July 22, 2020.

Born November 2, 1971 in Cheyenne. Jason was a graduate of Cheyenne East High School and earned a degree in Business/Management from the University of Wyoming. Previously employed at Wenco Windows and Harbor Freight. His interests included golfing, fishing, camping, hunting and supporting his Green Bay Packers.

Survived by his mother and stepfather, Pamela and Jan Glaser of Spalding, NE, his beloved dog Cooper, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Pennock; brother, Joshua Pennock; grandparents, Joe and Donna Garule and Alva and Ruth Pennock all of Cheyenne.

Cremation is under the direction of Schrader Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. For full obit please visit our website www.schradercares.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
