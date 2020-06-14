Jeffrey Scott Rader 1960- 2020 Jeffrey Scott Rader, 60, of Cheyenne passed away June 2, 2020 in his home.
He was born May 4, 1960 in Cheyenne to Richard Rader and Lorene Rader. He was a truck driver and skilled handyman.
He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Rader of Cheyenne and Brittany Payton-Rader of Denver; former spouse and good friend, Linda Rader; significant other, Angela Dillmon; faithful dog, Harrah; and numerous other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Rader.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Recover Wyoming (122 W Lincolnway; (307)421-7261) in Jeff's name to help others struggling with alcoholism and addiction.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, June 17th at 10AM in the Schrader Reception Center with social distancing being observed.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
He was born May 4, 1960 in Cheyenne to Richard Rader and Lorene Rader. He was a truck driver and skilled handyman.
He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Rader of Cheyenne and Brittany Payton-Rader of Denver; former spouse and good friend, Linda Rader; significant other, Angela Dillmon; faithful dog, Harrah; and numerous other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Rader.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Recover Wyoming (122 W Lincolnway; (307)421-7261) in Jeff's name to help others struggling with alcoholism and addiction.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, June 17th at 10AM in the Schrader Reception Center with social distancing being observed.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.