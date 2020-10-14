1/1
Jeffrey York Armstrong
Jeffrey York Armstrong 1961- 2020 Jeffrey York Armstrong, 59, of Pine Bluffs, WY, passed away on September 29, 2020 in Albin, WY. He was born on January 16, 1961 in Oakland, CA. He is survived by his wife; Brenda Armstrong, mother; Bonnie Armstrong, children; Larissa Barrett (Berk Tolluoglu) and Logan Armstrong (Jenny Eggebraaten)grandchildren; Addison Barrett, Blake and Bryce Tolluoglu, sister; Angela Armstrong, his Aunt; Coralee Thelen and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Larry Armstrong, two Aunts; Fayann Cain, and Donna Hodges, and his grandparents; George and Dott Armstrong. Services will be held on Saturday, October 17th, at 10AM at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family would be grateful if donations can be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
