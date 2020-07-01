Jeremy Alan Villeneuve
Jeremy Alan Villeneuve 1998- 2020 Jeremy Alan Villeneuve, 31, passed away on June 22, 2020 in Pueblo, Colorado.

He was born on December 29, 1998 in Blytheville, Arkansas.

Jeremy was a chef by trade and enjoyed creating his own signature dishes. He enjoyed music of all kinds, but truly loved writing and perfroming rap music. Jeremy was a spirited conversationalist and could strike a conversation with anyone, the word "stranger" was nonexistent to him. Jeremy loved children and had a way of making them feel important; especially his son, Orlando.

He is survived by his father, Lee Villeneuve (Corey); a son, Orlando Villeneuve; brother, Gary Villeneuve and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother, Michelle Villeneuve; maternal grandmother, Virginia Haning; paternal grandfather, Robert Villeneuve and uncles, Scott Villeneuve and Paul Vigil..

Services will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

To view a live webcast of the services or to send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
