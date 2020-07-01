Jeremy Alan Villeneuve 1998- 2020 Jeremy Alan Villeneuve, 31, passed away on June 22, 2020 in Pueblo, Colorado.
He was born on December 29, 1998 in Blytheville, Arkansas.
Jeremy was a chef by trade and enjoyed creating his own signature dishes. He enjoyed music of all kinds, but truly loved writing and perfroming rap music. Jeremy was a spirited conversationalist and could strike a conversation with anyone, the word "stranger" was nonexistent to him. Jeremy loved children and had a way of making them feel important; especially his son, Orlando.
He is survived by his father, Lee Villeneuve (Corey); a son, Orlando Villeneuve; brother, Gary Villeneuve and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother, Michelle Villeneuve; maternal grandmother, Virginia Haning; paternal grandfather, Robert Villeneuve and uncles, Scott Villeneuve and Paul Vigil..
Services will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
To view a live webcast of the services or to send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
He was born on December 29, 1998 in Blytheville, Arkansas.
Jeremy was a chef by trade and enjoyed creating his own signature dishes. He enjoyed music of all kinds, but truly loved writing and perfroming rap music. Jeremy was a spirited conversationalist and could strike a conversation with anyone, the word "stranger" was nonexistent to him. Jeremy loved children and had a way of making them feel important; especially his son, Orlando.
He is survived by his father, Lee Villeneuve (Corey); a son, Orlando Villeneuve; brother, Gary Villeneuve and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother, Michelle Villeneuve; maternal grandmother, Virginia Haning; paternal grandfather, Robert Villeneuve and uncles, Scott Villeneuve and Paul Vigil..
Services will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
To view a live webcast of the services or to send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.