Jerry Thomas Baldwin
Jerry Thomas Baldwin 1938- 2020 Jerry Thomas Baldwin, 81,of Cheyenne died June 22 at home with his family. He was born October 14, 1938 in Evansville, Indiana.Jerry worked for the State of Wyoming in various capacities most recently in the Department of Workforce Services. He retired in 2000.

During the 1960's Jerry served in the United States Army as a medic in the Green Berets. One of his proudest accomplishments, along with his friend John Bain, was to establish the Wyoming Chapter of the Special Forces Association. His goal was to bring awareness to the public of the role the Green Berets serve in keeping our nation safe and to honor the men who take on this extraordinary challenge.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Emily Baldwin of Evansville,Indiana.

He is survived by his wife Dianne, his son Jerry Baldwin II (Anna) of Arlee, Montana and his daughters Kristina Steger (Bret) of Pine Bluffs and Alison Thompson (Casey) of North Carolina; his grandchildren: Brittny Kiedrowski (Alex) , Kayla Werner (Travis), Kyle and Brian Steger, Abigail and Austin Baldwin , and Eli Thompson: great grandchildren Onie and Cora Kiedrowski and Easton Werner.

Memorials in Jerry's name may be made to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, www.SpecialOps.org.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
