Jesus A. Salas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesus A. Salas 1933- 2020 Jesus A. Salas, 87, of Cheyenne passed away at home June 17, 2020 in Cheyenne.

He was born February 3, 1933 in Agana, Guam to Jose and Anna Salas. He married Vicenta "Nana" Cruz on October 9, 1954 in Guam. He was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the US Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, he continued his employment at F.E. Warren Air. Force Base. He was a member of the Catholic Church, attending the base chapel.

Our dad's passing has left our family in deep sorrow. The patriarch of a large family that respected and loved him dearly. He loved and treasured his family immensely. He cherished his friends and former colleagues. He was a gentle and kind man whose smile came easy. His kindness, warmth and sense of humor was his hallmark. He worked hard and selflessly his entire life in support of his family. He was tremendously proud to be a US Air Force veteran. We will carry his love in our hearts and keep his spirit in our recollections of him always.

He is survived by his wife, Vicenta Salas of Cheyenne; children, Lynette (John) Vielhak of Cheyenne, Michael (Leslie) Salas of Cheyenne, Joe (Paula) Salas of Omaha, Priscilla (Brad) Barker of Cheyenne and Lealani (Shawn) Kersenbrock of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Jason, Brad III, Candice, Shelby, Joe, Dave, Alec, Alexandria, Taylor, Nick, Jesse, Cassandra, Hanni and Sophie; great-grandchildren, Averi, Brad IV "Bo", Reign and Royce; sister, Irene of Guam.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will be held with interment in Olivet Cemetery with full military honors.

Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercare.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved