Jesus A. Salas 1933- 2020 Jesus A. Salas, 87, of Cheyenne passed away at home June 17, 2020 in Cheyenne.
He was born February 3, 1933 in Agana, Guam to Jose and Anna Salas. He married Vicenta "Nana" Cruz on October 9, 1954 in Guam. He was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the US Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, he continued his employment at F.E. Warren Air. Force Base. He was a member of the Catholic Church, attending the base chapel.
Our dad's passing has left our family in deep sorrow. The patriarch of a large family that respected and loved him dearly. He loved and treasured his family immensely. He cherished his friends and former colleagues. He was a gentle and kind man whose smile came easy. His kindness, warmth and sense of humor was his hallmark. He worked hard and selflessly his entire life in support of his family. He was tremendously proud to be a US Air Force veteran. We will carry his love in our hearts and keep his spirit in our recollections of him always.
He is survived by his wife, Vicenta Salas of Cheyenne; children, Lynette (John) Vielhak of Cheyenne, Michael (Leslie) Salas of Cheyenne, Joe (Paula) Salas of Omaha, Priscilla (Brad) Barker of Cheyenne and Lealani (Shawn) Kersenbrock of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Jason, Brad III, Candice, Shelby, Joe, Dave, Alec, Alexandria, Taylor, Nick, Jesse, Cassandra, Hanni and Sophie; great-grandchildren, Averi, Brad IV "Bo", Reign and Royce; sister, Irene of Guam.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held with interment in Olivet Cemetery with full military honors.
Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercare.com.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.