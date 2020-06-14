Jesus Antonio Trujillo 1927- 2020 Obituary for Jesus Antonio TrujilloJesus Antonio Trujillo, 92, of Cheyenne, peacefully passed away and joined his wife, Josephine Trujillo, in heaven on June 10, 2020.He was born December 2, 1927 in Dawson, New Mexico to Manuel and Manuelita Trujillo. Jesus worked for the Union Pacific Railroad 38 years before retiring in 1989. He married Josephine Herrera on December 13, 1947 in Yuma, Arizona. He always took pride in taking care of his yard and gardening. He loved to shop and always gave graciously to all his family. He touched all of our lives in a way that will be forever remembered.He is survived by sons, Jesse Trujillo of Cheyenne, Johnny (Peggy) Boney of Mora, New Mexico, Jimmy (Victoria) Trujillo of Cheyenne, Jack (Sandra) Trujillo of Reseda, California, Joseph (Ann-Marie) Trujillo of Cheyenne; daughters Judy (Eliseo) Garcia of Cheyenne, Jean (Robert) Ramirez of Cheyenne, Janet (Don) Martinez of Aurora, Colorado, and Josie (John) Bonney of Thornton, Colorado; 27 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Trujillo, son John Trujillo, grandson Gino Trujillo, great-granddaughter Breanna Trujillo, parents Manuel and Manuelita Trujillo, and his siblings Sipreano Trujillo, Corinda Valdez, Rennie Casados, Delfino Trujillo, and Elanterio Trujillo.Services will be held on Saturday, June 20 at 1:00 pm, at Cheyenne Hills Church.