Joan Lee Brummond
1936 - 2020
Joan Lee (Stephens) Brummond 1936- 2020 Joan Brummond, 84, died on September 11, 2020 in Cheyenne.

She was born August 18, 1936 in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Joan was a 5', 95# dynamo of insatiable curiosity who didn't graduate high school until after becoming the mother of three children and working as a teacher's aide in the elementary schools. Her passion for learning inspired her to get a General Equivalency Diploma and overcome many challenges to finish a master's degree in education, becoming a reading specialist for the state of Wyoming, ultimately culminating in receiving the Teacher of the Year award from President Bill Clinton. Joan was an educator in every sense of the word, not just in the classroom, and led all those around her to experience the wonder of the world and the joy of human connection. Joan provided such gifts as watching caterpillars become butterflies, making noodles from scratch, and starting a good fire in the fireplace. As a teacher, Joan went to where her warm heart and generous spirit were needed as much as her skills as a reading instructor were needed, including the Wind River Indian Reservation.

For Joan, first and foremost, her family was always her greatest achievement, providing those lucky enough to be born into her family and those who by happenstance got caught up in the whirlwind of her unconditional love to benefit from her wisdom, good humor, and support.

She is survived by her children, JC Brummond (Carol), Brynda Peterson, and Ted Brummond (Laura); grandchildren, Emily, Madison, Nate, and Delaney Brummond, Ryan, Skuyler and Kierra Peterson, and Meghan and Jaden Brummond; great grandchildren, Kobe and Zariyah Peterson; brothers, Mike (Ruby) and Casey (Terri) Stephens; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Brummond; son, Steven Brummond; grandson, Kristofer Peterson; and parents, Viola K. and Clifford Stephens.

Visitation will be Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

Services will be Saturday, 9:30 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

To view a live webcast of the services please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.

You can also visit Joan's personal website at www.welovejoan.net



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
SEP
19
Service
09:30 AM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
SEP
19
Service
09:30 AM
Live streamed at www.wrcfuneral.com
