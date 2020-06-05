Joanne E. Soveroski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne E. Soveroski 1960- 2020 Joanne Eleanor Soveroski, 60, of Cheyenne, died on March 24, 2020 in Cheyenne.

She was born on January 28, 1960 in San Diego, California.

Joanne worked in the offices of the Wyoming Purchasing Department. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed movies, music, and being in nature. She also enjoyed cooking and caring for her pets, and was an active member of her church community, regularly devoting time to the prayer line.

Joanne is survived by her two children, Alex Soveroski of Laramie, and Jane Soveroski of Denver, Colorado; her mother, Sally Mounier; her brothers, Scott and John Mounier; and her sister, Elaine Bragg.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Soveroski, and her father, Thomas Mounier.

Services will be Tuesday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow in Olivet Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved