Joanne E. Soveroski 1960- 2020 Joanne Eleanor Soveroski, 60, of Cheyenne, died on March 24, 2020 in Cheyenne.She was born on January 28, 1960 in San Diego, California.Joanne worked in the offices of the Wyoming Purchasing Department. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed movies, music, and being in nature. She also enjoyed cooking and caring for her pets, and was an active member of her church community, regularly devoting time to the prayer line.Joanne is survived by her two children, Alex Soveroski of Laramie, and Jane Soveroski of Denver, Colorado; her mother, Sally Mounier; her brothers, Scott and John Mounier; and her sister, Elaine Bragg.Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Soveroski, and her father, Thomas Mounier.Services will be Tuesday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow in Olivet Cemetery.