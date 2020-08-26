JoAnne Weigand 1952- 2020 JoAnne Weigand of Cheyenne died unexpectedly on April 25, 2020 at age 68



JoAnne is survived by her husband Alfred Weigand of Cheyenne; her son Michael Weigand of Fort Collins Co.; brothers William (Antonia) Kline of Caldwell Idaho, Robert (Sylvia) Kline, and Walter (Barbra) Kline of Oswego New York, and many nieces and nephews.



JoAnne was born in Oswego New York on March 23, 1952 to Harold and Anne Kline. On June 10, 1978 she married Alfred in Oswego before moving out west. In 1981 she welcomed her loving son Michael who was the most important part of her life. JoAnne worked at Habitat for Humanities Restore, and was a long time driver for Meals on Wheels. JoAnne also volunteered her time for the Cheyenne Mayor's Council for Disabilities and Cheyenne Frontier Days.



A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Cheyenne on Saturday August 29 at 1:00 pm. instead of flowers, gifts made to Habitat for Humanities, Meals on Wheels or First United Methodist Church would be appreciated.



