1/1
JoAnne Weigand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnne Weigand 1952- 2020 JoAnne Weigand of Cheyenne died unexpectedly on April 25, 2020 at age 68

JoAnne is survived by her husband Alfred Weigand of Cheyenne; her son Michael Weigand of Fort Collins Co.; brothers William (Antonia) Kline of Caldwell Idaho, Robert (Sylvia) Kline, and Walter (Barbra) Kline of Oswego New York, and many nieces and nephews.

JoAnne was born in Oswego New York on March 23, 1952 to Harold and Anne Kline. On June 10, 1978 she married Alfred in Oswego before moving out west. In 1981 she welcomed her loving son Michael who was the most important part of her life. JoAnne worked at Habitat for Humanities Restore, and was a long time driver for Meals on Wheels. JoAnne also volunteered her time for the Cheyenne Mayor's Council for Disabilities and Cheyenne Frontier Days.

A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Cheyenne on Saturday August 29 at 1:00 pm. instead of flowers, gifts made to Habitat for Humanities, Meals on Wheels or First United Methodist Church would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved