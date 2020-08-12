1/1
John A. Atkins Jr.
John A. Atkins Jr. 1944- 2020 John A. Atkins Jr., 76 of Cheyenne, was called by Jesus to the House of the Lord on August 10, 2020. He was born to John A. and Lorena (Tompkins) Atkins, on July 18, 1944 in Cheyenne. John graduated high school from St. Johns Military School and graduated from UW with a bachelor's degree in education. Then he graduated from the Colorado State with a master's degree in animal science, teaching high school in Buffalo and Casper, and in Ft. Dodge, IA, assisting as wrestling coach. On September 19, 1981, John was united in marriage to Bonnie Mewis in Lakewood, CO, owned a trucking company, ranched several years in Carr, CO and Williams Production in Gillette, moving back to Cheyenne in 2014. Survivors include wife Bonnie, son Chet (Jill) Atkins, daughter Jana (Frank) Reynolds, grandson Garrett (Josie) Goggin, granddaughters Shawn (Glen) Chape, and Carinda, Shelby Atkins, Haley Atkins, and two great-grandsons, Monte and Bohanon Goggin. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Leo and Martha Mewis, sister-in-law, Donna Jenkins, and brother in-law Duane Waltke. John found the very true love of life in Bonnie. Until his passing, they were together. Funeral Liturgy will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday at 10:30 am. Interment of his urn is at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
