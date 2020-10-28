1/1
John Casey Kailey
John Casey Kailey 1952- 2020 John "Casey" Kailey died unexpectedly at home on October 25, 2020 in Cheyenne, WY at the age of 68.

Casey is survived by his wife, Lori; children, Patrick (Chris) Kailey of Wichita, KS, Casey (Tiffany) Kailey of Cheyenne, Veronica (Robert) Root of Colorado Springs, CO, Robin (Chris) Moore of Sedro-Wooley, WA, Rondi (James) Wise of Sedro-Wooley, WA and Rochelle (Milton) Remond of Cutler Bay, FL; and sister, Sherry (Rick) Walsh of Cheyenne. He is also survived by his grandchildren Whitney, Emilee, Dalton, Jacob, Ian, Riley, Aeia, Regan, Tristan, Colton, Alysa, Logan, Layton, Ella and MJ.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Grace; daughter, Mindy Ann; brothers, Gary, Ronald, Michael and Patrick; and sisters, Charlene, Judy, Barbara and Virginia.

Services are pending.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
