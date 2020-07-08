John Edward Arias 1949- 2020 John E. Arias passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 at his home in Littleton, CO. John was born October 23, 1949 in Cheyenne, WY to Lillie and Ruben Arias.John was a loving husband, father and grandfather; proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and retired from the United States Army in 1996.John will be dearly missed by his surviving family, including wife Debbie; sons Mike, Matt, Mark; grandchildren Alea, Liliana, Sage, Kaiya, Aspen, Blake, Elysia, Elijah; daughters-in-law Shawndala, Courtney, Amy; and many beloved extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Denver Hospice for their wonderful care.Interment will take place at Ft. Logan National Cemetery on Thursday, July 9 at 9:30 am. Due to COVID-19 precautions, service will be limited to 100 people.