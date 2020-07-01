John F. "Chico" Pacheco 1949- 2020 John F. "Chico" Pacheco, 71, passed away on June 27, 2020, at Davis Hospice in Cheyenne after a short illness. He was born on March 21, 1949, to Pete and Bertha (Ronish) Pacheco in Cheyenne Wyoming. He graduated from Central High School in 1967. After graduation, John attended the University of Wyoming.
In 1990 he married Regina (Clapp) Garrison in Cheyenne. They had two children, Emily Rose and Sean. His children were his world and his pride and joy.
Throughout his life, John worked numerous jobs including the Union Pacific Railroad as well as various industrial sales jobs. He had a talent for woodworking and furniture refinishing that he put to use during his retirement, refinishing furniture and doors all over Cheyenne, his favorite projects were the pews at St. Paul's Lutheran and the doors of Mt. Sinai Synagogue and the Nagel Warren Mansion.
He loved his University of Wyoming Cowboys, the Colorado Rockies, and golfing at the Airport Golf Course. John had a passion for cars, specifically Volkswagens and Porsches.
His favorite place to be was Lions Park where he spent a lot of time walking and taking in the beauty of nature.
John is survived by his daughter Emily and fiance, Dr. Ethan Karp of Denver, his son Sean F. Pacheco of Ft. Collins, his sister Janet (Steve) Gissendanner and nephew Chip Halverson all of Cheyenne, niece Dawn Munk of Utah, and former wife Regina, also of Cheyenne. He also leaves behind very special friends in Barb, Judy, Michael, Yogi, Todd, and Sally, as well as many, many very special friends he grew up with who were also like family to him.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, memorial services will be announced at a later date. Please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com to send the family condolences and to receive service updates.
In 1990 he married Regina (Clapp) Garrison in Cheyenne. They had two children, Emily Rose and Sean. His children were his world and his pride and joy.
Throughout his life, John worked numerous jobs including the Union Pacific Railroad as well as various industrial sales jobs. He had a talent for woodworking and furniture refinishing that he put to use during his retirement, refinishing furniture and doors all over Cheyenne, his favorite projects were the pews at St. Paul's Lutheran and the doors of Mt. Sinai Synagogue and the Nagel Warren Mansion.
He loved his University of Wyoming Cowboys, the Colorado Rockies, and golfing at the Airport Golf Course. John had a passion for cars, specifically Volkswagens and Porsches.
His favorite place to be was Lions Park where he spent a lot of time walking and taking in the beauty of nature.
John is survived by his daughter Emily and fiance, Dr. Ethan Karp of Denver, his son Sean F. Pacheco of Ft. Collins, his sister Janet (Steve) Gissendanner and nephew Chip Halverson all of Cheyenne, niece Dawn Munk of Utah, and former wife Regina, also of Cheyenne. He also leaves behind very special friends in Barb, Judy, Michael, Yogi, Todd, and Sally, as well as many, many very special friends he grew up with who were also like family to him.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, memorial services will be announced at a later date. Please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com to send the family condolences and to receive service updates.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.